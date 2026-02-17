A potable water project constructed at a cost of about 3 million Nakfa has been put in place in Gerger administrative area, Mensura sub-zone. The project was implemented in collaboration with the public and the Government.

At the inauguration ceremony held on 12 February, Mr. Hagos Mengisteab, administrator of the administrative area, said that the project will solve the potable water problem of residents in the villages of Gerger, Werchewa, Zereftai and Intitere.

Eng. Zerebruk Tekle, head of water development in the Gash Barka Region, said that the project, which operates with a solar system, includes a 9 km water pipeline, a water reservoir, and four water distribution centers. He also called on residents to use the project judiciously to ensure its sustainability.

Mr. Tadese Gebregergis, administrator of Mensura sub-zone, on his part said that efforts are being exerted to encourage the remaining villages in the sub-zone to follow the noble initiative to address their potable water problems. He also expressed appreciation for the initiative of the development committees in Gerger administrative area.

Gerger administrative area, which is home to over 700 residents, is one of the 10 administrative areas in Mensura sub-zone and is located 27 km south-west of Mensura.