Ministry of Information, Eritrea

Ministry of Information, Eritrea


A photo exhibition organized by the National Union of Eritrean Women has been inaugurated today in celebration of the 33rd Independence Day anniversary. The event took place at the premises of the National Union and was officially opened by Ms. Askalu Menkorios, Minister of Tourism, in the presence of Ministers, senior Government and PFDJ officials.

The exhibition showcases the remarkable role of Eritrean women in the national struggle for independence and in defending the country’s sovereignty. It also highlights their participation in national development programs and depicts the atrocities committed against the Eritrean people by enemies of Eritrea.

Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael, President of the National Union of Eritrean Women, expressed that the exhibition plays a crucial role in documenting the heroic contributions of Eritrean women throughout the history of the country. It also aims to preserve and pass this proud legacy on to future generations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.