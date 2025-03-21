Eritrea took part in the 19th annual meeting of the Commission on Phytosanitary Measures, held in Rome from 17 to 21 March.

Mr. Tekleab Misghina, Director General of Regulatory Service at the Ministry of Agriculture, and Mr. Asmerom Kidane, Eritrea’s Deputy Permanent Representative at the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, represented the country at the meeting.

The Commission on Phytosanitary Measures is the governing body of the International Plant Protection Convention, established by member countries to oversee the progress of its subsidiary bodies toward the Convention’s objectives.

The International Plant Protection Convention operates under the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

According to the Public Relations Office of the Ministry of Agriculture, Eritrea is preparing to become a member of the African Plant Protection Convention.