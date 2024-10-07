The Ministry of Agriculture organized a national workshop aimed at enhancing the understanding of farmers and food processing enterprises regarding food safety. The workshop, held under the theme “Food Safety: Responsibility of All,” focused on promoting safe practices from production to consumption.

Mr. Tekleab Misgina, Director General of Regulations and Control Services at the Ministry of Agriculture, emphasized the critical link between food and life, calling for the assurance of safety and cleanliness throughout the entire food production chain, from farm to consumer.

Mr. Misgina also encouraged farmers to enhance their knowledge in line with the Ministry’s roadmap, “Ensuring Nutritious Food for All and Everywhere,” to ensure its practical implementation.

During the workshop, presentations were given on topics such as preventing food contamination, proper agricultural practices, food processing, and ensuring food safety for both humans and animals.

Participants engaged in extensive discussions on the presentations and made several recommendations, including the need to prepare proper storage facilities for farmers, address transportation challenges, and implement measures to prevent the sale of illegal pesticides in markets.

The workshop was attended by representatives of farmers from across the country, food processing enterprises, exemplary farmers, agricultural experts, and invited guests.