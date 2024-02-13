The Europe branch of the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) convened in Frankfurt, Germany, on 3 and 4 February for its annual activity assessment meeting.

Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael, President of the NUEW, delivered a virtual message, providing insights into the union’s organization, structure, and its political and social endeavors. She emphasized the need for the branch to bolster its organizational capacity and to formulate effective programs to achieve its goals.

Ms. Negesti Tsegai, the head of the European branch, outlined the current state of the branch and its future initiatives. She called upon members to actively participate in executing the planned programs.

The meeting facilitated a thorough discussion on the presented report, leading to the adoption of several recommendations and a collective commitment to the successful execution of the outlined programs.

At the meeting, Mr. Kibreab Tekestee, Eritrea’s Consul general, Mr. Kahsai Tewolde, head of Public and Community Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, and Mr. Yohannes Mebrahtu, chairman of the Eritrean community, conveyed messages of solidarity.