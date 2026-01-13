The Ministry of Health branches in the sub-zones of Harsile, Iddi, and Tio in the Southern Red Sea Region conducted activity assessment meetings on 3, 8, and 9 January, respectively.

According to reports presented by heads of health facilities in the sub-zones, it was indicated that, beyond providing regular awareness-raising activities up to the level of remote areas with a view to enhancing public understanding of health issues, the utilization of health facilities is growing from time to time.

They also reported that commendable activities have been carried out in pre- and post-natal treatment, children’s treatment and vaccination programs, control of the prevalence of communicable and non-communicable diseases, community-based environmental sanitation, as well as control of cross-border diseases.

Noting the significance of public awareness in controlling the prevalence of communicable diseases, Dr. Ali Halo, head of the Ministry of Health branch, called for reinforced roles and participation of administrators at all levels. Dr. Ali also called on pregnant women to give birth at health facilities for the safety of both mothers and infants.

The administrators of the sub-zones underlined that health issues should not be left to a specific institution alone and called on the public and stakeholders to play their due part.