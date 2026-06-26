The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and Adi-Halo Human Resources Office, conducted an activity assessment meeting on the progress of pre-education services for 2025/2026 from 23 to 25 June at the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers Hall.

The meeting was attended by the Governors of the six regions of the country, heads and representatives of ministries, partners, as well as invited guests.

Indicating the substantial investment made by the EPLF during the armed struggle for independence and by the Government of Eritrea after independence in the education sector, Ambassador Abdella Musa, Minister of Local Government, commended the initiative to establish pre-schools in all villages across the country. He also reminded administrations at all levels of their responsibility in the effort.

Dr. Halima Mohammed, Minister of Education, on her part, noted that the policy of the Ministry of Education to provide equal access to education is a central pillar in the journey to ensure social justice. She also said that, in Eritrea, basic education is a free and obligatory citizenship right.

Noting that, as part of the program initiated at the national level to expand pre-education opportunities, pre-schools have been established in all villages and training programs have been organized for about six thousand female pre-school teachers, Dr. Halima said that the successful program has been implemented through the coordination of Adi-Halo Human Resources Office and the involvement of other partner institutions.

Heads of education branches in the regions also provided reports regarding the progress of pre-education in general, and the construction of new pre-schools and renovation of existing ones in particular, in terms of the success registered and the experience gained.

The participants conducted extensive discussions on the reports presented, as well as on the activity programs for 2026/2027.