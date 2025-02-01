The Ministry of Agriculture conducted its annual activity assessment meeting to review the achievements of 2024 and discuss the implementation of the 2025 programs on 29 and 31 January in Asmara. The meeting was attended by heads of various departments within the Ministry, regional branches, and stakeholders.

At the meeting, it was reported that due to abundant rainfall and coordinated efforts, over 414,000 hectares of land were cultivated. This included over 38,000 hectares of various crops and around 60,000 hectares of oilseed crops, representing a 138% increase compared to the previous year.

Regarding fruit and vegetable farming, the report indicated that approximately 67 tons of fruits and over 182 tons of vegetables were harvested. Additionally, commendable progress was noted in poultry and beekeeping activities.

The report also highlighted significant achievements in soil and water conservation. Conservation measures were implemented on about 53,000 hectares of land, with renovation activities conducted on 6,000 hectares. Furthermore, over 1 million hectares of terraces were constructed, and approximately 100,000 cubic meters of existing terraces were renovated. A total of 24 micro-dams have been constructed, with 22 more currently under construction.

In the area of livestock health, over one million animals were vaccinated, leading to a significant reduction in livestock mortality rates. Reconnaissance activities to control tree locust infestations were conducted across 770,000 hectares of land, with active control measures implemented on 34,000 hectares.

Reports were also presented on regulatory activities, agricultural research, livestock and seed health laboratories, administration and finance, legal and audit services, the strategic agricultural information system, and promotional efforts.

The participants engaged in extensive discussions on the reports and adopted several recommendations.

During the event, awards were presented to 100 experts who contributed to the development of small and productive farm plots.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Arefaine Berhe, Minister of Agriculture, commended the detailed reports and expressed his appreciation to those who contributed to efforts aimed at ensuring the availability of nutritious food for all and everywhere. He called for increased attention to small and productive farm plots, with special focus on poultry farms and top-bar beehives.