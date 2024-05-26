Heads of State and Government from Ethiopia and Jordan have extended their congratulations to the people and Government of Eritrea on the occasion of the 33rd Independence Day anniversary.
President Sahle-Work Zewde of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia and King Abdullah of Jordan expressed their well-wishes for good health to President Isaias Afwerki, as well as peace and prosperity for the Eritrean people. They also conveyed their countries’ readiness to enhance strong ties and mutual cooperation with Eritrea.
In her message, President Sahle-Work Zewde expressed her confidence that the friendly relations between the two countries will continue to be further strengthened. Mr. Taye Atske-Selassie, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, also sent a message of congratulations to Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.