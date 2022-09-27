Meskel, the Finding of True Cross, was enthusiastically celebrated across the country today, 27 September.
At the celebration held at Bahti Meskerem in which Ministers, senior Government and PFDJ officials, members of the Diplomatic Corps as well as a number of the faithful took part, prayer service led by His Holiness Abune Qerlos, 5th Patriarch of the Tewahdo Orthodox Church of Eritrea was conducted followed by religious hymns around the Damera torch.
On the occasion, Memhir Simon Beyene gave briefing on the historical background of the Meskel Holiday and wished Happy Holiday to the Eritrean people in general and the faithful in particular.
Sunday school youths also presented religious songs depicting the occasion.
His Reverend Abune Qerlos and Mr. Fessehaye Haile, Governor of the Central Region jointly lit the ‘Damera’ bonfire.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.