Ms. Fauzia Hashim, Minister of Justice, conducted a meeting from 23 to 25 January regarding the conflict resolution committees in the Gash Barka Region that were established at the regional level.

Minister Fauzia explained that the meeting was part of the ongoing efforts to implement the regulations and community-based conflict resolution framework issued in 2022 by the Ministry of Justice. The framework aims to ensure the supremacy of the law, foster social harmony and integration, facilitate conflict resolution, prioritize the values of peaceful conflict resolution, prevent crimes, and help communities preserve their cultural values while resolving conflicts independently.

Minister Fauzia noted that the meetings were held in the sub-zones of Sel’a, Kerekebet, Forto-Sawa, and Dige, with plans to continue in other sub-zones of the region. She urged the conflict resolution committees to fully understand their objectives and work diligently to create an environment where the public can resolve conflicts in their communities, thus saving time and resources.

The participants engaged in extensive discussions on the issues raised during the meetings and expressed their readiness to support the success of the program.