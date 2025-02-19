Ms. Fauzia Hashim, Minister of Justice, met with members of 805 reconciliation committees from 161 administrative areas in the Gash Barka Region. During the meeting, Ms. Fauzia officially launched the committees’ work and provided guidelines on their operations. This meeting was part of a series of discussions the Minister has been conducting across 11 sub-zones from 12 to 16 February.

Ms. Fauzia highlighted that the Eritrean people have long-standing customary laws, shared cultural values, and a common history, which were further strengthened during the armed struggle for independence.

She emphasized that the establishment of reconciliation committees would play a crucial role in fostering public participation, preserving traditional conflict resolution methods, and reinforcing societal values. These efforts, she noted, are essential for maintaining lasting peace and stability.

Ms. Fauzia further clarified that the mission of the reconciliation committees is not to assign guilt but to mediate and resolve conflicts peacefully. She encouraged committee members to work towards promoting peace and harmony by drawing upon the wisdom and knowledge inherited from previous generations.

It is worth recalling that Minister Fauzia has been conducting similar meetings with reconciliation committees across the country since the third quarter of 2024.