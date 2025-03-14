A meeting focusing on the preservation of intangible heritage and its transmission to future generations was held in Haikota sub-zone. The meeting was attended by public representatives, Government institutions, students, and area administrators.

During the meeting, experts in the field provided extensive briefings on the meaning and types of intangible heritage, emphasizing its importance for preservation and documentation. They highlighted that intangible heritage reflects the identity, values, and history of society and must be passed on to future generations.

Mr. Idris Saleh, Director General of Culture and Sports in the Gash Barka Region, stated that the meeting was organized in collaboration with the Commission of Culture and Sports to support the preservation of intangible heritage. He called on the public, particularly village elders and experts in the field, to play a leading role in preserving and documenting the region’s cultural heritage.

Mr. Suleiman Mahmud, managing director of the sub-zone, urged administrators at all levels to strengthen collaboration with the Commission of Culture and Sports in efforts to identify and document intangible heritage.

Participants expressed their readiness to contribute to preservation efforts and called for continuous awareness-raising activities to enhance public understanding of the importance of intangible heritage.