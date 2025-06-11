The National Union of Eritrean Women branch in the Northern Red Sea Region organized a meeting on 8 June for women from various institutions, aimed at enhancing women’s overall capacity.

At the meeting, Ms. Helen Meketa from the central office of the National Union of Eritrean Women gave a briefing, accompanied by historical examples, on the experiences and struggles women have undergone at various stages in world history to secure their rights.

Noting that the contribution of Eritrean women in the armed struggle for independence is acknowledged internationally and beyond the continental level, Ms. Helen called on women to take advantage of the educational opportunities provided by the Government and to become competitive and effective in the workplace.

Mr. Saleh Nafi’e, head of organizational affairs at the union’s Northern Red Sea Region branch, stated that organizing meetings and seminars aimed at empowering young women is one of the main objectives of the union. He emphasized that active participation and the presentation of constructive ideas by women are crucial to fully realizing these objectives.

The participants conducted extensive discussions on the issues raised during the meeting and adopted various recommendations.