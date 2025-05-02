International Workers Day was observed at the Expo Compound under the theme “Productivity through Conscious Participation.” The event was attended by Ministers, senior Government and PFDJ officials, members of the diplomatic community, representatives of UN offices in Eritrea, and other invited guests.

Mr. Kibreab Kidane, Deputy Secretary-General of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers, stated that global labor conditions are changing due to technological advancements, climate change, migration, war, and the displacement of people.

He indicated that since organization is a fundamental component of labor relations, the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers has been actively engaged in organizing workers into the confederation, restructuring workers’ federations, and conducting awareness-raising programs. He further noted that while much remains to be done, the number of workers joining the confederation continues to grow steadily.

Mr. Solomon Kifle, a legal advisor on labor law for employers, stated that when employers establish strong relationships with their workers, it fosters a sense of ownership and leads to visible progress within the institutions where they are employed.

Mr. Woldeyesus Elisa, Director General of Labor at the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, emphasized that May Day is an international day of workers’ unity. He noted that the day serves as a moment to celebrate achievements, confront challenges, seek solutions, and promote favorable working conditions for workers.

The event also featured cultural and artistic performances highlighting the significance of the day.

International Workers Day is being marked for the 135th time globally and for the 34th time at the national level.