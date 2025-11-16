International Diabetes Day was commemorated at national level in the city of Mendefera on 14 November, under the theme “Diabetes and Well-being at Work.”

Speaking at the event that featured public and student participation as well as awareness-raising and artistic programs, Dr. Goitom Mebrahtu, Chairman of the National Association of Diabetes Patients, said that adopting a balanced diet and engaging in regular physical activity are crucial in preventing non-communicable diseases, particularly diabetes.

Noting that over half a billion people worldwide are currently living with diabetes, including about 100,000 in Eritrea, Dr. Goitom indicated that unhealthy eating habits and lack of physical activity remain the primary causes for the increasing prevalence of the disease.

Dr. Amanuel Mihreteab, Head of the Ministry of Health branch in the Southern Region, stated that 72% of deaths in the region are caused by non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure. He further noted that diabetes is a dangerous condition that gradually damages vital organs and called for strengthened awareness and preventive efforts.

Mr. Welday Gebre, Chairman of the Southern Region Council, and Ms. Amete Negusse, Secretary of the PFDJ, underlined the significant role of continuous public education in preventing the disease and its complications. They called for reinforced and organized campaigns to enhance public awareness.

Finally, Mr. Kalab Tesfaselassie, Director General of the Social Services Department, said that diabetes is not only a health concern but also a factor that negatively affects citizens’ productivity. He affirmed that the regional administration will contribute to efforts aimed at behavioral change and the elimination of harmful habits that expose individuals to the disease.