The 32nd Independence Day anniversary was colorfully celebrated at regional level in Mendefera on 22 May under the theme “Heroic Feat Anchored on Cohesive Ranks”.

The celebratory event that was conducted in Mendefera stadium in which Government and PFDJ officials as well as invited guests took part was highlighted by cultural programs in which over 700 students took part.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Habteab Tesfatsion, Governor of the region, said that the Eritrean people in the past 80 years have emerged victorious foiling external covert and overt conspiracies and hostilities and that was the result of the solid unity and cohesive ranks of the people.

Mr. Habteab also commended those that contributed for the realization of the colorful event.

Mr. Abrham Yohannes, Director General of Culture and Sports in the region, said that the celebration includes cultural and artistic programs taking into consideration children, ‘Warsa’ program focusing on national development drives as well as sports competitions and seminars.

Mr. Abraham also commended the sub-zones of the region and the residents for the warm reception they accorded to the Independence Cup during its journey in their areas.

Similarly, the 32nd Independence Day anniversary was enthusiastically celebrated in Logo-Anseba sub-zone on 21 May under the theme “Heroic Feat Anchored on Cohesive Ranks”.