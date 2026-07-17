At its 19th commencement ceremony, Hamelmalo College of Agriculture postgraduate on 375 students in various fields of study, including veterinary doctors.

The graduates included 20 in doctoral programs, 174 in degree programs and 181 in diploma programs in the fields of Agronomy, Animal Science, Plant Pathology, Horticulture, Veterinary Science, and Food Science and Technology.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Woldeamlak Araya, Dean of the College, said that after many years of effort and commitment, 20 students, including seven female students, graduated with doctoral degrees in Veterinary Science for the first time. He expressed his expectation that the graduates will contribute to efforts to ensure access to nutritious food, promote economic development and sustainably manage natural resources.

The guest of honor, Mr. Tesfay Gebreselasie, Minister of Land, Water and Environment, underlined that ensuring the health and prosperity of citizens is a declared objective of the Eritrean Government. He expressed the expectation of the people and Government that the graduates will play their due part in ensuring access to nutritious food by contributing to national agricultural development.

A representative of the graduates expressed gratitude for the educational opportunity and affirmed their commitment to living up to the expectations of the people and Government who supported them throughout their academic journey.

At the event, outstanding students were awarded medals of recognition.

Since its establishment, Hamelmalo College of Agriculture has graduated 7,166 students from doctoral, master’s degree, first-degree and diploma programs.