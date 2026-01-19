Epiphany (Timket) was celebrated nationwide with vibrant and joyous festivities today, 19 January.

In the capital, Asmara, the religious observance was attended by archbishops, bishops, members of the Holy Synod, heads of dioceses, representatives of monasteries, senior Government officials, members of the diplomatic community, and a large number of the faithful.

A prayer service, led by His Holiness Abune Basilios, the 6th Patriarch of the Eritrean Orthodox Tewahdo Church, was conducted at the Epiphany Holy Water spot at Bahti Meskerem Square.

During the occasion, Merigeta Simon Beyene provided a briefing on the historical significance of the Timket Holiday. Indicating that national holidays are a source of pride and embody national values, Merigeta Simon honored the Eritrean martyrs who made it possible to celebrate national holidays in peace and happiness, and extended his wishes for a joyous Epiphany to the Eritrean people at home and abroad, as well as members of the Eritrean Defense Forces. He also called on the faithful to extend support to disadvantaged citizens.

The event was broadcast live on Eritrean Television and Dimtsi Hafash Radio.