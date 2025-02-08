The Regulatory Services Department of the Ministry of Agriculture reported significant progress in agricultural inspections conducted in 2024.

Mr. Tekleab Misghina, Director General of Regulatory Services, stated that the department, through regional inspectors, has worked diligently to ensure the safety of animal and plant-based food products before they enter the market. Efforts were also made to maintain a proper food processing chain and prevent cross-contamination across 18 food and processing plants.

Mr. Tekleab further noted that around 23 tons of obsolete agro-chemicals were safely disposed of in collaboration with relevant Government institutions, with an additional 140 tons awaiting disposal. The Seed Release Committee, overseen by the Regulatory Services, conducted inspection tours of various farmlands to verify the quality of basic seeds under multiplication.

According to regulatory reports, two guidelines were developed to ensure quality assurance for vegetables and potato seeds. The department also conducted salinity inspections on irrigation farms in Forto-Sawa and Dige, confirming that no salinity issues were detected.

Mr. Tekleab emphasized that the department organized extensive awareness campaigns, including meetings, workshops, and conferences, attended by approximately 2,700 participants.