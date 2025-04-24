Nurse Entisar Abdelkadir, Head of Malaria Control at the Ministry of Health branch in the Anseba Region, reported that encouraging results are being registered in the effort to control malaria prevalence in the region.

Noting that the deployment of human resources, along with the installation of modern medical facilities, is contributing to malaria control, Nurse Entisar stated that the diagnostic services—previously confined to Keren—are now being conducted at 15 centers across the region.

She went on to explain that out of the 3,574 individuals diagnosed, 185 were found to be infected with malaria. Compared to 2023, the number of infections has decreased by 33%.

Highlighting the sub-zones of Habero, Keren, and Geleb as the main areas where malaria is still being observed, Nurse Entisar emphasized that ongoing awareness campaigns are being carried out to enhance public understanding of the disease. She also mentioned that regular inspections and the distribution of medicines are being conducted.

Nurse Entisar further called on the public to report immediately to the nearest health facilities if they suspect they are infected with malaria.