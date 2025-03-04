Elections for area administrators, managing directors, and village coordinators are currently being conducted in all administrative areas of the Central Region, starting from 25 February.

Mr. Habte Gebremariam, from the Central Region Administration, stated that awareness-raising activities were carried out two months prior to the start of the elections. He also indicated that the election process will continue until 23 March.

Mr. Habte urged the public to avoid sub-nationalist sentiments and to elect individuals who can serve the people with commitment and diligence.

In related news, elections for area administrators, managing directors, and village coordinators have been conducted in the administrative areas of Adobha Niush, Rabae Leal, Gema’e, and Elababu in the Adobha sub-zone.

In these elections, 20 area administrators, managing directors, and village coordinators, including six women, have been elected.

Mr. Mohammed-Omar Dirar, administrator of the sub-zone, urged the newly elected officials to diligently serve the people who have entrusted them with responsibility.