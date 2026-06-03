The eighth-grade national examination for the 2025/2026 academic year commenced today, 3 June, across the country, including in the Eritrean community schools in Riyadh and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and in Kassala, Sudan.
This year’s examination, which runs until 5 June, is being taken by 68,197 students, including 48% female students, at 535 centers. Apart from schools inside the country, the centers include two at the Rehabilitation and Prison Service, two at schools for visually and hearing-impaired citizens, two at the Eritrean community schools in Riyadh and Jeddah, and one in Kassala.
The examination will cover Mathematics, English Language, Civic Education, and Science.
The Ministry of Education previously announced that it had deployed over 8,000 personnel and supplies to facilitate the examination.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.