At an activity assessment meeting conducted in Barentu from 17 to 19 November, it was reported that encouraging efforts have been exerted to strengthen women’s organizations in the Gash Barka Region.

According to reports presented by heads of the National Union of Eritrean Women branches in the sub-zones, commendable activities have been carried out to ensure maternity and child health, promote the use of maternity waiting rooms, enhance the participation of females in education and health, as well as strengthen their contribution in development programs.

Indicating that the vocational trainings being organized are significantly contributing to empowering women, the reports further called for reinforced participation on the part of partners in the effort to eradicate harmful practices, including female genital mutilation and underage marriages.



Ms. Yihdega Yohannes, head of the union branch in the region, said that encouraging activities have been carried out in collaboration with partners, noting that the use of educational and health facilities by women is growing from time to time. She also stated that more efforts are expected to enhance the economic capacity of women.