The National Union of Eritrean Women branch in the Gash Barka Region reported that, alongside efforts to improve the socio-economic standards of women, strong action is being taken to eradicate harmful practices, particularly underage marriage. The report was presented during an activity assessment meeting held on 19 and 20 July in Barentu.

At the meeting, heads of the National Union of Eritrean Women in the sub-zones presented reports outlining achievements and challenges. The reports also highlighted efforts to create a conducive environment for women to improve their economic status through group and individual income-generating activities, including small-scale agriculture and trade.

Ms. Yihdega Yohannes, head of the union branch in the region, stated that encouraging results have been achieved through collaboration with partners in organizing vocational training programs, enhancing women’s economic capacity, and combating harmful practices. She also noted the union’s efforts to ensure women’s access to health and educational services, including in remote areas of the region.

Ms. Yihdega further called on women to preserve the progress achieved and strive for even greater outcomes.