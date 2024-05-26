Nationals in Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia enthusiastically celebrated the 33rd Independence Day anniversary under the theme “Peace Anchored on Resilience”.

In Doha, the celebratory event was attended by numerous nationals, members of the diplomatic community, and invited guests.

Eritrea’s Ambassador to Qatar, Mr. Ali Ibrahim, spoke at the occasion, emphasizing that the independence realized through heavy sacrifice is the most significant of all national holidays. The colorful celebratory events by nationals inside the country and abroad attest to this. Ambassador Ali also commended those who contributed to the event’s success.

Mr. Tahir Al-Reshid, chairman of the Holidays Coordinating Committee, highlighted the deep meaning of Independence Day in the hearts of the Eritrean people and expressed readiness to strengthen participation in national affairs.

The event featured cultural and artistic programs.

In Saudi Arabia, nationals in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Khamis Mushait, and Al-Namas celebrated the 33rd Independence Day with various cultural and artistic performances, exhibitions, and cultural dress shows. The event at Nakfa Hall in Riyadh on 23 May was broadcast live on social media outlets.

Mr. Abdurahman Imam, chairman of the Eritrean community in Riyadh and its environs, underscored the deep significance of Independence Day and noted that the celebratory event is part of programs to transfer the shining history of the Eritrean people to future generations.

Ms. Weini Gerezgiher, Charge d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy, spoke about the values gained through perseverance and patience, emphasizing their significant input in the economic and nation-building process. She called for reinforced participation to capitalize on the hopeful stage the nation is in.

In Dammam, the celebratory event was attended by Ms. Weini Gerezgiher and other officials of the Eritrean Embassy in Saudi Arabia. Participants expressed their readiness to strengthen participation in national development programs.

Nationals in Jeddah and its environs also celebrated the 33rd Independence Day on 23 May at the Red Sea Hall. The occasion, which saw participation from Eritrea’s Consul General and head of Public and Community Affairs, was highlighted by cultural and artistic programs presented by students of the International School and Rae cultural troupe.

Similarly, nationals residing in Khamis Mushait and Al-Namas colorfully celebrated the Independence Day anniversary.

Nationals residing in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, celebrated the 33rd Independence Day with patriotic zeal under the theme “Peace Anchored on Resilience” at the Skylight Hotel.

The event was attended by numerous nationals, ambassadors, heads of diplomatic and consular missions, officials and staff of the African Union and Economic Commission for Africa, and members of the diplomatic community.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Biniam Berhe, Charge d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy and Permanent Representative of Eritrea to the African Union and Economic Commission for Africa, stated that Eritrea’s overall development policy remains guided by the principles of self-reliance, avoiding structural dependency, ensuring domestic ownership of development agendas, promoting popular participation, and providing equitable opportunities for all.

Regarding external relations, Mr. Biniam affirmed Eritrea’s commitment to peaceful relations, respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations, mutually beneficial partnerships, and constructive engagement based on mutual respect.

He emphasized Eritrea’s firm commitment to promoting peace and cooperation with neighboring countries, across the region, and within the wider global community.

Concluding his remarks, Mr. Biniam commended all individuals and institutions that cooperated in organizing the event, notably the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry, the Skylight Hotel, and all service-providing individuals and institutions. He also congratulated the organizing committee in the Eritrean Embassy for making the event a reality.