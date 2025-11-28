The Cultural Week organized by the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students of Sawa and Higher Education Institutions, in collaboration with Warsai–Yikealo School, was enthusiastically concluded at a closing event held on 23 November. The program, which was conducted for over two months, featured cultural, educational, and artistic activities including general knowledge competitions, drama, music, fashion shows, poems, and more.
Ms. Mensura Ismail, head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students branch of Sawa and Higher Education Institutions, said that the event contributed to enabling students to identify their talents, competitive spirit, and creativity.
Mr. Saleh Ahmedin, chairman of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students, highlighted the importance of creating forums where students can showcase their talents and capacities, exchange experiences, and enhance their competitiveness.
At the event, awards were handed out to winners of various competitions.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.