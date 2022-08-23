Eritrean nationals inside the country and abroad contributed about 14 thousand Euros, 3 thousand 660 Dollars, and 36 thousand Nakfa towards augmenting the Martyrs Trust Fund and in support of families of martyrs and the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, 26 nationals in the Netherlands contributed 5 thousand 220 Euros and 700 Dollars in support of 14 families of martyrs, “20 June Martyrs Association” in Aschaffenburg, Germany, 2 thousand 800 Euros in support of 4 families of martyrs, a national in Malawi 1 thousand 420 Euros in support of 2 families of martyrs, members of the National Union of Eritrean Women in Giessen 1 thousand 420 Euros in support of 2 families of martyrs and ‘Handay’ cultural group in Giessen contributed 1 thousand 420 in support of 2 families of martyrs.

A national in Asmara who wants to remain anonymous contributed 36 thousand Nakfa in support of 3 families of martyrs and a national in Switzerland contributed 300 Euros additional support to 2 families of martyrs that he previously assumed the responsibility to support.

In the same vein, the Eritrean community in Kansas, the US, and Orthodox Tewahdo Church in Mannheim, Germany, contributed 1 thousand 100 Dollars and 300 Euros respectively towards augmenting the National Trust Fund.

Likewise, Eritrean women in Viernheim, Germany, contributed 2 thousand 500 Euros in support of the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans.