An elementary school has been constructed in Dele administrative area, Gogni sub-zone, at a cost of over 3 million Nakfa.

Eng. Mengisteab Berhane, head of town planning and infrastructure in the Gash Barka Region, said that the school, constructed in collaboration with the regional administration and members of the Defense Forces, includes five classrooms and offices, among other facilities.

Noting that the construction of the ‘Aimsa’ Elementary School is part of the effort being carried out to ensure social justice, Eng. Mengisteab commended the strong participation of the residents and members of the Defense Forces.

Brigade Chief of Staff Sub-Lieutenant Habtemariam Gebremeskel, noting that members of the Defense Forces are conducting effective development programs in collaboration with the public, said that the construction of the elementary school is a continuation of that effort.

Mr. Franco Kubaba, Director General of Social Services in the Gash Barka Region, and Mr. Yemane Mehari, managing director in Gogni sub-zone, on their part called on parents to play their due role in motivating their children in general and school-aged girls in particular to attend regular education.