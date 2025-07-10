Three dams have been constructed in Mai-Mne sub-zone, Southern Region, at a cost of over 20 million Nakfa. The construction was carried out through a joint effort by the Southern Region administration and members of the Defense Forces.

The dams, with capacities of 250,000, 85,000, and 75,000 cubic meters respectively, are expected to make a significant contribution to the provision of water for both the population and livestock in the areas.

Engineer Gebreselasie Semere, coordinator of the project, stated that the primary goal of the dam construction is to ensure a sustainable supply of potable water for the Mai-Mne semi-urban center. The dams will also support the development of irrigation-based farming.

Lt. Col. Abraham Haile, administrator of the sub-zone, highlighted the role of the dams in ensuring access to clean water and advancing development programs. He also praised the contributions of Government institutions and the public in completing the construction.

Mai-Mne sub-zone, which includes 76 villages, is located 90 kilometers south of Mendefera city.