A conference aimed at expanding pre-primary and junior schools in the Southern Region, with a view to ensuring access to educational services, was conducted in Mendefera on 11 July.

​At the conference, in which sub-zone administrators and heads of educational facilities took part, Mr. Habteab Tesfatsion, Governor of the region, said that strong efforts will be exerted to construct pre-school educational facilities through initiatives at the regional and community levels, aimed at enhancing the teaching-learning process.

Noting that the program is aimed at enabling children to access education in their places of residence, Mr. Habteab said that the regional administration, in collaboration with area administrators, has already prepared land for the construction of the school facilities.

Indicating that, over the past 10 years, the number of pre-schools stood at 131, with about 12,000 students, Mr. Hibtzgi Kidane, head of the education office in the region, said that, through the efforts exerted last year, new pre-schools have been established in 416 villages and the number of students had increased twofold.

The participants held extensive discussions on the implementation of the program and called for available resources to be channelled towards it.

Mr. Qaleab Tesfaselasie, Director General of Social Services in the region, called on parents to send their school-age children to school and take advantage of the opportunities being provided.

There are 1,106 schools in the Southern Region, ranging from pre-schools to high schools, actively providing educational services.