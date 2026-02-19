The Central Region Assembly conducted its 24th regular meeting on 18 February under the theme “Our Disposition for Resilience and Development.”

Mr. Abraham Semere, Chairman of the Assembly, noting that development programs in all sectors should be aligned with the set objectives and stages of implementation, called on members of the Assembly to actively participate in the effort.

At the event, committees on economic development, social services, culture and tradition, as well as law and order presented detailed reports on activities implemented since the 23rd regular meeting.

Members of the Assembly conducted extensive discussions on the reports presented and adopted various recommendations. These included giving priority to programs aimed at addressing challenges faced by the public; strengthening tripartite relations to enhance educational capacity; continuing the ongoing renovation of asphalt roads; as well as supporting the renovation of social service institutions.

Mr. Zerit Tewoldebrhan, Managing Director in the region, gave a detailed briefing on programs for 2026. He stated that strengthening water and soil conservation, expanding water distribution pipelines, designing, and finalizing preparations for the construction of dams in four villages, and preparing tree seedlings for planting are among the development programs planned for 2026.