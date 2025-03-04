The Central Region Assembly held its 23rd regular meeting today under the theme “Self-Reliance Stance: The Secret of Our Victory.”

Mr. Abraham Semere, Chairman of the Regional Assembly, highlighted the significance of the recent commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Asmara and its environs massacre by the Ethiopian regimes. Conducted under the theme “We Do Not Forget,” the event played a vital role in passing on the historical incident to future generations. He also expressed appreciation for those who participated and contributed to the successful execution of the program.

During the meeting, various departments of the region presented reports on the implementation of programs outlined during the Assembly’s 22nd regular meeting.

Mr. Zerit Tewoldebrhan, Managing Director of the region, provided a detailed briefing on the programs planned for 2025. He stated that key initiatives for the year include water and soil conservation, the expansion of water pipelines, and the construction of five dams.

The participants engaged in extensive discussions on the reports presented and put forth various recommendations.

Mr. Fesehaye Haile, Governor of the region, commended the public and members of the Defense Forces for their active participation in development programs. He also urged for continued and strengthened engagement in the implementation of the 2025 development initiatives.