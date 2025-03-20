Cataract and glaucoma surgeries are being performed at Berhan-Aini Hospital in Asmara. The procedures are being conducted in collaboration with Eritrean experts and the ‘Cure Blindness’ Ophthalmology group from California, United States.

The program, running from 17 to 23 March, has so far facilitated surgeries for over 300 patients.

Dr. Mengis Bairu, coordinator of the ‘Cure Blindness’ Ophthalmology group, stated that the initiative is a continuation of their ongoing surgical and training programs. Alongside performing surgeries, the Ophthalmologists are also providing training and sharing their expertise with Eritrean specialists.

Highlighting the group’s active role in reducing the number of cataract patients, advancing technology transfer, and supplying medical equipment, Dr. Mengis noted that eight Eritrean students are participating as part of their postgraduate studies.

Eritrean specialists involved in the program emphasized that the experience has significantly enhanced their practical knowledge, which was previously limited to theoretical understanding.

Dr. Kahsai Fesehatsion, Medical Director of Berhan-Aini Hospital, pointed out that the program is primarily being carried out by young Eritrean doctors and aims to strengthen their capabilities.

Dr. Thomas Tayeri, a glaucoma surgery expert, praised the dedication of Eritrean doctors, stating that the program will serve as a steppingstone for them to independently perform such surgeries in the future.