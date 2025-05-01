At an event organized at Gash Barka region level to mark International Workers Day, a call was made for workers to strengthen their participation and productivity. The event was organized on 27 April at Shemshomia, Laelay Gash, under the theme “Productivity through Conscious Participation.”

Mr. Abdu Saleh, head of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers (NCEW) branch, stated that the purpose of the observance was to honor workers who are demonstrating the value of work and to remember those who sacrificed their lives for the country’s sovereignty. He added that the confederation is working diligently with partners to enhance the productivity and participation of workers.

Ms. Elena Filiche, head of the Tokombia National Confederation of Eritrean Workers’ training center, stated that as part of efforts to improve the overall capacity and living conditions of workers, vocational training has been provided to 225 women in Tokombia semi-urban center. She also noted that many others have benefited from a soft loan program.

Noting that May Day is a time when workers renew their commitment to national development programs, the regional administration expressed its readiness to play its part in enhancing workers’ roles in development efforts.

Popular campaigns in connection with International Workers Day were also conducted in various parts of the Gash Barka Region.