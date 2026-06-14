The 13th annual festival of Orotta College of Medicine and Science, which had been underway for six months, concluded on 12 June at the premises of the college here in Asmara.

The festival featured educational, cultural, and sports programs, as well as fashion shows and presentations on the progress of medical education.

Dr. Yemane Seium, Dean of the College, noted that the festival has made a significant contribution to enhancing the capacity, awareness, and competitiveness of the students, in addition to preserving their culture and identity and developing their research and innovative capacity.

Noting the role of college festivals in enhancing the physical and psychological capacity of students, Mr. Abrhalei Asefaw, head of the college branch of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students, said that the festival is growing in content and participation from time to time.

Ms. Helen Amine, head of follow-up of the union’s regional branches, said that college festivals are among the activities that the union is conducting in collaboration with colleges. Indicating that the contents presented at the festival attest to the capacity of the students, Ms. Helen expressed the significance of partners’ support.

At the event, Mr. Alemseged Tesfay conducted a seminar for the students on the significance of history for society.