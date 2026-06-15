The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the African Group, commemorated the 63rd anniversary of Africa Day on 13 June at Asmara Palace Hotel under the theme “Africa: One Heart, One Land, One Destiny.” The event was attended by Ministers, senior Government and PFDJ officials, Ambassadors accredited to Eritrea, members of the diplomatic community, and other invited guests.

In his keynote address, Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that this year’s theme of the African Union is “Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063.” He noted that the theme is not only timely but also fundamental.

Minister Osman went on to say that Africa Day is being celebrated in Eritrea under the theme “Africa: One Heart, One Land, One Destiny,” reflecting shared identity, collective memory, and values of solidarity, hospitality, and mutual support, and that the vision of an integrated, prosperous, and peaceful Africa, driven by its own citizens and representing a dynamic force in the international arena, remains viable today.

Noting that the African people continue to suffer from poverty amid the enormous wealth of the continent, and that conflicts continue to ravage the continent, destroying lives, property, and opportunities, Minister Osman said it is imperative that the continent undertake a thorough evaluation of its current reality and craft strategies to extricate itself from poverty and conflicts, as well as to augment the integration and complementarity required for collective action.

Reiterating that the global order is changing, Minister Osman underlined that competition for resources and strategic partnerships is increasing, while global challenges such as climate stress, public health threats, and inequality require coordinated solutions.

In the midst of this transformation, Minister Osman stressed the importance of Africa, as a rich continent endowed with precious natural resources, managing those resources with integrity, discipline, and a shared long-term vision so that they can drive inclusive growth and sustainable development.

Mr. Percy Mbuzeli Kumsha, Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa to Eritrea, for his part, underlined: “Africa Day is more than a commemoration; it is a reaffirmation of our collective journey, that we are bound by a common destiny. This is a golden opportunity for us to conduct continental introspection. That means we cannot act alone in this mission; we need smart partnerships.”

The event was preceded by various joint activities earlier in the week, including a panel discussion on “African Unity in the Changing Global Order” and a football match between the staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a selected team from the African Embassies in Eritrea.