The Ministry of Education conducted an activity assessment meeting for 2025 and discussed its action plan for 2026.

At the meeting, which was attended by heads of departments and units, representatives of Eritrean schools in Sudan, as well as representatives of the UNESCO office, a detailed report was presented focusing on activities implemented in 2025 and the action plan for 2026.

According to the reports presented, over 35,000 adults, including 89% females, were registered for adult education, of whom 76% successfully completed their education; out of the 70,349 students who sat for the eighth-grade national examination, 68.8% scored passing marks; over 700 students graduated from technical, agricultural, and music schools with certificate programs; and a five-year strategic plan was designed. The reports also indicated that shortages of human resources and facilities were among the main challenges encountered.

The participants conducted extensive discussions on the reports presented and adopted various recommendations, including the preparation of research papers and the strengthening of cultural, history, and language training programs for students, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Halima Mohammed, Minister of Education, said that the assessment meeting would make a significant contribution to identifying strengths and challenges, thereby preserving the achievements registered and addressing shortcomings.

Minister Halima further stated that the education sector is one of the priority development programs of the Government of Eritrea. She added that enhancing teachers’ capacity, strengthening relations with government institutions and stakeholders, and aligning resources for the development of the teaching-learning process are among the priority tasks of the Ministry.