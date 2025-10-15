About fifty Programme Officers and Assistants of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have been equipped with knowledge and tools on results-based project and programme management, as well as monitoring and evaluation.

This follows a five-day training which began on Monday, 13th October 2025, at Zuma Rock in Niger State, Nigeria. The training is organized by the Human Resources Directorate of the Internal Services Department of the Commission.

In his opening remarks delivered via video, the Commissioner of the Department, Prof. Nazifi Abdullahi Darma, reiterated that the objective of the training is to equip participants with the skills and tools necessary to plan, implement, monitor and evaluate projects and programmes, with the ultimate goal of achieving measurable results.

Supervised by Mrs. Kete Gillis-Harry, Principal Career Management Officer at the ECOWAS Commission, this training is deemed necessary to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the Organization’s projects and programmes and to ensure their positive impact for the benefit of West African citizens.

The training will conclude on Friday, 17th October 2025, and will enable participants to become familiar with concepts such as the fundamental principles and best practices of project and programme management, results-based planning, with a particular focus on techniques for setting clear and measurable objectives in project and programme management.

It will also provide participants with an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the monitoring and evaluation of these projects and programmes, particularly the methods and tools for their monitoring, performance indicators and results evaluation, data collection and analysis techniques, as well as stakeholder identification and engagement.

After the opening session, each participant was invited to share their objectives and express their expectations regarding the training, in other words, what they hope to gain, learn or improve through it.