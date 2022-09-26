Having served as one of the largest contributors to oil production in Angola since 1991, international energy company, Equinor (https://bit.ly/3dGyc3A), will participate at the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2022 Conference and Exhibition (https://bit.ly/3RmlSn6) as a Silver Sponsor, demonstrating the company’s commitment towards the southern African country and its burgeoning hydrocarbons industry.

A driving force for Angola’s exploration and production industry, Equinor works as a partner in eight producing fields in the Congo Basin offshore Angola and is currently producing from three blocks. The company’s total oil production within the country equates to approximately 120,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Equinor’s participation at AOG 2022 is poised to deepen its partnerships in Angola while enhancing sectoral activities and furthering its position as a top hydrocarbon competitor.

Equinor boasts strong ties with Angola’s local authorities, including the state-owned national oil company, Sonangol, and the country’s national concessionaire, the National Agency for Oil, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG), with the company operating as a proactive force for industry growth, community development, capacity building, and sustainability.

“We are very pleased to announce that Equinor will participate at AOG 2022 as a Silver Sponsor, demonstrating the company’s commitment towards developing Africa’s resources in a way that it beneficial to local communities and the socioeconomic development of the country,” stated Energy Capital&Power Field Editor, Miguel Artacho, adding, “Equinor’s participation at this year’s event will ensure the expansion and promotion of exploration and new discoveries in Angola while addressing the narrative of a fair and just energy transition for Africa.”

Returning for its Third Edition to Luanda on 29-30 November and 1 December and under the auspices of the Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, H.E. Diamantino Pedro Azevedo, and in partnership with the ANPG, AIDAC, and the African Energy Chamber, AOG 2022 will serve as the premier platform to address the most pressing matters in Angola’s energy industry.

AOG 2022 represents a unique opportunity for stakeholders, energy leaders, and high-level delegates to take part in Angola’s energy future. This year’s event will encourage investment into new energy technologies and projects; facilitate cooperation and collaboration amongst multiple energy-related industries; and create an enabling environment for the region’s top government leaders and executives to participate in three days of dealmaking and networking.