Egypt’s real estate market continues to demonstrate resilience despite ongoing regional uncertainty, according to Savills Egypt. While geopolitical tensions persist, market activity remains largely unaffected, with developers maintaining project pipelines and demand holding steady.

Savills notes that current pressures mirror those seen during previous regional disruptions, with the impact on Egypt primarily driven by external factors rather than direct exposure. Rising energy costs remain the most significant challenge, increasing operational expenses across the sector.

Despite these pressures, Fitch Ratings said in a recent report that Egypt’s financial system is entering this period from a position of relative strength, supported by solid banking sector fundamentals, including strong capitalisation, profitability and foreign currency liquidity buffers.

Cost pressures without structural repricing

Catesby Langer-Paget said: “From a real estate perspective, the sector is facing near-term cost pressures, primarily linked to exchange rate movements, energy inputs and supply chain disruptions. At this stage, we see no indication of a broad repricing of real estate assets.”

He added that developers are maintaining pricing discipline while prioritising sales and project delivery. Many had already factored in elevated exchange rates during the volatility of 2024, enabling them to absorb part of the current cost increases.

Savills also highlighted that development pipelines remain active, with continued project launches across multiple segments, reflecting sustained confidence and forward momentum.

Demand holds as real estate retains safe-haven appeal

Demand fundamentals remain intact, with real estate continuing to act as a hedge against inflation. Buyer activity remains robust, supported in part by the relative stabilisation of the Egyptian pound prior to the recent escalation in regional tensions.

Population growth and ongoing urban expansion continue to underpin demand across residential and mixed-use developments, reinforcing the sector’s long-term growth drivers.

Measured developer response

Savills observed that developers are adopting a cautious and disciplined approach, with no signs of abrupt strategic shifts. The focus remains on sustaining sales, managing costs and ensuring timely project delivery, while avoiding sharp pricing adjustments.

According to the firm, this reflects a more mature market, where developers are better equipped to navigate volatility through improved planning assumptions and stronger financial models, drawing on lessons from previous market cycles.

Sustained regional confidence

Regional investor interest remains steady, with GCC developers and investors continuing to advance projects in Egypt, including major developments along the North Coast. This sustained activity underscores confidence in the market’s long-term potential.

Outlook: Duration of uncertainty remains key

Looking ahead, Savills emphasised that market performance will largely depend on the duration of current geopolitical tensions and their impact on currency stability and energy costs.

Overall, the outlook remains positive, with Egypt’s real estate sector supported by solid demand fundamentals, increasingly experienced developers and continued regional investor interest. Savills said it will continue to monitor developments closely as the situation evolves.

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