Equatorial Guinea has officially relaunched its open-door licensing process for 2025, setting the stage for a major licensing round at the end of 2025 or early 2026. This move marks a strategic shift toward prioritizing licensing and exploration, with a strong focus on regulatory competitiveness, tax incentives and data transparency.

Equatorial Guinea’s Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons, Antonio Oburu Ondo, outlined the country’s comprehensive exploration strategy at CERAWeek in Houston last week, aimed at boosting hydrocarbon production, attracting investment, addressing declining output and enhancing competitiveness. Fiscal reforms include reducing corporate tax from 35% to 25%, dividends tax from 25% to 10%, and withholding tax from 6.25% to 3% for residents (or from 15% to 10% for non-residents). The country’s open-door policy enables international oil and gas companies to apply for licenses through a streamlined process involving direct negotiation with the state.

The government’s aggressive promotion policy has already yielded results, with seven new production-sharing contracts awarded in record time. These include blocks EG-31 and EG-18 to Africa Oil Corp, blocks EG-11 and EG-06 to Chevron, blocks EG-23 and EG-01 to Panoro Energy and Block EG-08 to Antler Global. The next licensing round will be underpinned by a new competitive tax law, a strengthened hydrocarbons law and the launch of a multi-client 3D seismic acquisition initiative – all aimed at boosting investor confidence and accelerating exploration.

The new multi-client 3D seismic acquisition and reprocessing of legacy data is set to launch by year-end, ensuring that investors have access to high-quality geological insights. These efforts directly support an intensified focus on drilling, with all the country's operators having either executed in-field or exploration drilling campaigns in 2024 or planning to do so between 2025 and 2027, according to Minister Oburu Ondo.

Equatorial Guinea’s Gas Mega Hub initiative remains a key pillar of its energy strategy, with ongoing collaborations with Cameroon on the Yoyo-Yolanda fields and Nigeria on the Gulf of Guinea Pipeline Project to monetize and process gas at the onshore Punta Europa facilities. The country is advancing multi-phase initiatives including the Alen Gas Monetization Project (580 BCF), Alba Tail Gas Monetization Project (825 BCF) and Aseng Gas Monetization Project (~1 TCF) to strengthen its position as a regional gas powerhouse. The government is also making strides in climate initiatives, working to reposition Equatorial Guinea as a leader in gas and transitional energy while establishing carbon credit ventures through international collaborations.

As Africa works to attract investment to transform its energy sector, Equatorial Guinea’s strategic reforms provide a model for other nations, demonstrating how regulatory competitiveness, investor-friendly policies and a robust licensing framework can drive long-term success.

