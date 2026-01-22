Six years ago, Mercy Awuniyi left her studies and hospital work in Ekiti State, Nigeria, with dreams of advancing her education and career in South Africa. What she found instead was a reality faced by countless migrant women across the world: the challenge of building a life in a foreign country without support networks or access to formal employment. "When you're in another person's country, it's a big challenge, especially when there's no one to help. As a woman, there's nothing that you can do if there's no one to help you. You just feel like, where should I start from?" says Awuniyi, now based in Pretoria.

Awuniyi had been studying laboratory technology in Nigeria, gaining practical experience working in a hospital while pursuing her diploma. Her move to South Africa was driven by the desire to explore opportunities beyond her home country and further her education. However, the reality of migration proved more complex than she had anticipated.

A second chance at success

A recent entrepreneurship training programme, presented by Future Families, opened an unexpected door. For Awuniyi, it was a revelation that changed her perspective on what's possible. The training is an initiative of UN Women's Making Migration Safe for Women programme in South Africa, supported by the Federal Government of Germany, and is designed specifically to support migrant women through two distinct pathways: entrepreneurship and employment. The programme goes beyond simply providing startup equipment; it offers comprehensive business training covering financial literacy, pricing strategies, market analysis, and the crucial skill of separating personal income from business capital.

Participants learn practical concepts like calculating owner's drawings, tracking sales, and budgeting for stock replenishment – knowledge that transforms informal hustling into sustainable enterprises. The aim is to help women build sustainable businesses that can generate enough income to support themselves while maintaining the capital needed for continued growth.

"I didn't know that there was a programme like this in South Africa. I learned that even if you are not working as a government worker, you can also have your own handwork – maybe in the beauty industry, or learning to bake. I'm very happy to know that there's an opportunity for me here," says Awuniyi. During the training, Awuniyi discovered her entrepreneurial path: nail artistry. The choice wasn't random. She observed that women across South Africa and beyond invest in nail care, creating a consistent market for skilled technicians. "Ladies all over the world like to put nails," she notes. "If I know how to do this, I'll be able to make money. I like beauty, but nails are what I like most to do."

Breaking cycles of dependence

For women choosing the entrepreneurship pathway, the programme provides intensive skills training lasting between five days and two weeks, followed by startup kits in their chosen sector – whether beauty services, baking, or other trades as well follow up mentoring. The ultimate goal is to create independence to generate their own sustainable income. For those preferring employment, the programme offers CV writing support, email account creation, guidance on accessing online job portals, and interview preparation – recognizing that different women need different pathways to economic security.

“At the end of the day, for us, it's about creating independence, so participants don't rely on the programme or family members for an income”, says Sinoxolo Mbekeni, Future Families Strategic Information Manager. “They get to generate their own income. With the employment pathway, we can't guarantee they’ll get a job soon, but with the entrepreneurship pathway, I know if they are equipped with the right tools, they can get started right away," he adds."

What makes participating in this programme particularly significant for Awuniyi is that it's the first time someone has offered to support her business idea. "I've never had an opportunity for someone to help me, to teach me how to do this. But since I'm here, and I heard today that they can help me with my idea, I'm very happy." Her story reflects the experiences of many migrant women who possess skills, education, and ambition but face systemic barriers.

“The truth is that migrant women face a perfect storm of discrimination: gender-based violence, blocked pathways to decent work, and services that are often out of reach. Yet many of these women are also economic lifelines to those who depend on them, and they contribute significantly to their families and communities across borders. Programmes like this enable these women to contribute to the home and host communities,” says Siziwe Jongizulu, UN Women South Africa Programme Specialist for Making Migration Safe for Women South Africa.

For Awuniyi, the journey from laboratory science to nail artistry may seem like a departure from her original plans. But it represents something more fundamental: the resilience of migrant women who continue to seek opportunities despite overwhelming obstacles, and the transformative power of programmes that recognize their potential and provide tangible support to help them thrive.