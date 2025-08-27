By Tracy-Ann van Rooyen, Executive Head of Content, Showmax.

Content users today are living in a multi-platform world, constantly accessing information, entertainment and communication. The content they access shapes their worldview, and to a large extent, their perception of reality.

The strategies that content providers consider starts with a deep understanding of who their audiences are and what they need. It’s not enough to simply entertain—we must deliver content that truly reflects their lived experience. Real engagement comes from knowing not just what viewers want to watch, but also how it’s delivered.

At Showmax, we understand that in a world where viewers are constantly switching between platforms and screens, we need to deliver the right content to the right audiences, where they want it, how they want it, and when they want it.

Sharing content

As a MultiChoice streaming platform, we can share a vast amount of content from our African linear channels. For instance, in West Africa, Africa Magic premiere content is shown either ‘same-time’ or ‘next-day’ on Showmax. We can go live with shows like Idols Nigeria or ‘same-time’ as Mzansi Magic with the upcoming second season of Married at First Sight Mzansi.

Many global platforms follow a similar approach, but we can further capitalize on our original IP by leveraging homegrown local franchises that can be tailored across Africa. For example, the South African Mommy Club franchise has been successfully adapted in East Africa with Mommy Club Tanzania and Mommy Club Nairobi—the latter launching as the platform’s second most-watched show in its premiere.

Our audiences are curious about content from the continent and localized formats give them easy access. However, we do also understand that Africa is not a homogenous continent, and audiences mostly prefer what is local to them, first. A sense of Pan-Africanism exists in parallel to the need for hyper-local entertainment.

We have seen this paradox with the award-winning telenovela The River – a South African original – that has also been customised for both East and West Africa, where it has become extremely popular.

All our originals look to deliver locally, but show that they have legs and can travel.

Optimising discovery

Having created the content, though, the next step is optimising it for discovery across several touchpoints which includes the streaming app itself, whether it’s on mobile, web or leanback devices. This involves platform design, as well AI deployment for user insights and recommendations – all geared to helping users find the content they want – often before they even know it!

As a leading player in the African SVOD space, we’ve found that an effective way to compete is to build our local inventory, then secure an additional content pipeline with strong partnerships, while creating a tailored experience for African viewers.

Domestic youth investment

A broad offering balancing movies, series, doccies, sport and kids shows has been a competitive strategy for us, but the data tells us that local is king. We have therefore invested heavily in building the domestic production industry.

We have rich partnerships with the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF), bringing talent into the production pipeline, transferring skills, and building the next generation of filmmakers.

Student productions are also a part of the Showmax content offering. We therefore regularly meet with students, identifying opportunities for them in our content mix.

Africa is a young continent. The UN estimates that 70% of the population in Sub-Saharan Africa are under 30. It therefore makes cultural and business sense to empower the young people of today to be the storytellers of the future.

Format innovation

We’ve learnt from our research that communal viewing remains popular among young people. Watch parties – online or in-person – are a thing. They may no longer be watching with family, but they’re building digital communities around the shows and characters they love. They want layered, fast-paced storytelling—and they’re not just watching episodes; they’re engaging with the full ecosystem, from podcasts to short-form content, to stay immersed.

As a streaming service, we understand that we are not TikTok or YouTube, but we must ensure we find ways to extend the viewing experience to capture viewer attention and hold it. We must rely on multiple touchpoints and innovate in how we serve and allow content discovery.

In programming, we focus on building a strong repertoire—diverse shows, studio brands, and genres that drive platform stickiness. It’s about striking the balance: delivering the instant gratification of binge-worthy hits, while sustaining engagement with evergreen favourites audiences return to again and again.

The differentiating factor is not just the content, but how the user engages with it. It must generate talkability that will give storylines and characters longevity across friend groups and social media communities.

The beauty of streaming is that it can offer immediate recommendations, lining up related offerings that are attuned to the user’s tastes.

Partnering for the future

As the platform of choice for the best African stories, we're making sure we stay ahead of our competitors by partnering with established producers, whilst also finding new talent, incubating it and delivering a rich pipeline of exciting new, locally relevant content.

An ongoing partnership with the Johannesburg Film festival (JFF) offers first-time filmmakers great opportunities to showcase their work, and then find a pan-African audience on Showmax.

Whilst we have many standout films, a callout is BOBO, by Maurice Muendo – a drama about a young woman navigating a missed bursary opportunity and the threat of her family losing their land.

There are further partnership opportunities to be explored with major telcos and ICT providers on the African continent, around how to package content and data offerings. Strategic partnerships are essential to unlock scale and ultimately drive reach, affordability, and audience growth.

Ultimately, Showmax is in the business of African storytelling, and making sure we deliver it to our audiences on demand. We’re forming rich human and technology partnerships to shape the future of storytelling for Africa’s youthful audiences.