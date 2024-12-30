Energy supermajor Eni has announced it has successfully kicked off Phase 2 of the flagship Baleine field, offshore Ivory Coast. Said to be the largest discovery in the country and the first net-zero emission upstream project – in terms of Scope 1 and 2 – on the African continent, this monumental milestone comes a mere two years after FID and one-and-a-half years after the startup of Phase 1.

As the voice of the African energy sector, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) commends Eni and its partners - particularly the nation’s national oil company Petroci – on this incredible achievement. As a true testament to the efficiency and commitment of the company and everyone involved, this project has laid the foundation for Ivory Coast to become a powerhouse in West Africa’s oil and gas sector.

With the startup of Phase 2, production at the Baleine field is poised to reach 60,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and 70 million cubic feet of associated gas, marking a crucial step in the development of the country’s offshore resources. As part of Phase 2, the FPSO Petrojarl Kong has been deployed alongside the FSO Yamoussoukro, both of which are now in operation. The vessels will play a crucial role in the export of energy resources to international markets while contributing significantly to Ivory Coast’s own energy supplies and supporting local energy needs in the country.

Meanwhile, Eni is currently pursuing plans to scale up and solidify Ivory Coast’s position as a regional energy hub with the startup of Phase 3 of the Baleine project. Currently under study, Phase 3 is set to increase production at the field to approximately 150,000 bpd and 200 million cubic feet of associated gas, thus consolidating the country’s position as a major energy player in the region.

Ivory Coast is emerging as a powerhouse in West Africa’s oil and gas industry, driven by a solid regulatory framework, attractive fiscal terms and innovative partnerships. Home to a significant hydrocarbon reserves and progressive policies, the country has drawn investments from leading energy companies, cementing its status as a regional hub for energy production and exploration. In addition to the Baleine field, Eni made a significant discovery in March 2024 in Block CI-205 – known as the Calao field – which is estimated to hold up to 1.5 billion barrels of oil. This discovery is expected to generate significant revenues and create of 8,000 jobs. Ivory Coast plans to begin exploiting the Calao field by 2026, strengthening the country’s energy security and economic growth.

“The AEC is committed to supporting Ivory Coast’s initiatives to reduce energy poverty, promote local content and foster economic development. Ivory Coast’s strong policies have laid the foundation for oil companies to drive large-scale projects, with the Baleine field serving as a prime example of what is possible when innovation meets efficient governance. The country is not just a key player in West Africa’s energy sector; it is a model for what the future of African oil and gas development should look like,” states AEC Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk.