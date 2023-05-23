The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) is proud to announce that Gillian-Alexandre Huart, CEO of clean energy pioneer, Engie Energy Access, and Kelly Alexander, Managing Partner of consulting group, The Invisible Gorilla Consulting (TIGC), will join African policymakers and energy companies at the Invest in African Energy Forum for its Paris edition on 1 June. Their participation is poised to promote sustainable energy development while showcasing productive solutions to alleviating energy poverty within the African continent.

Paving the way for renewable energy to provide sustainable development to sub-Saharan Africa, Engie Energy Access’ participation – under Huart’s leadership – at this year’s event is set to present the company’s life-changing work across the continent. Engie Energy Access offers alternative energy sources to low-income customers that lack reliable and affordable access to electricity through power supply linkages, enterprise development, and customer engagement.

Meanwhile, devoted to unlocking Africa’s energy potential, TIGC works with policymakers and energy leaders to promote energy and digital infrastructure, education, and healthcare across the continent’s markets. The company has a broad and diverse network of partners across Africa and the EU and is poised to play an important role in the development of green energy solutions during the Paris edition of this year’s African Energy Forum.

“The Chamber looks forward to hosting Gillian-Alexandre Huart and Kelly Alexander at the Invest in African Energy Forum, whose instrumental roles in positioning Africa at the forefront of sustainable development will showcase the continent’s potential to drive the global energy transition while making energy poverty history,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC, adding, “Their participation will undoubtedly contribute towards driving growth and development in Africa while diversifying the energy sector and attracting crucial investments in the continent’s energy landscape.”

Under the mandate of accelerating energy access for sub-Saharan Africa, Engie Energy Access has revolutionized financing methods to support sustainable infrastructure development in some of the world’s most deprived communities. The company has sought to provide solutions for communities in Africa to acquire solar panels and batteries while supporting clean, solidarity-based energy access and electrification.

What’s more, striving towards unlocking the full potential of the African energy market, TIGC is devoted towards making a positive impact within the continent while developing green energy production and transmission infrastructure as a catalyst towards improving the lives of Africans. The company recognizes the potential for Africa’s young and ever-expanding workforce to participate in the prosperous future of the continent and has sought to provide solutions in the areas of digitalization, education, finance, and energy expansion.

Taking place on 1 June at the Westin Paris Vendome, the Paris edition of the Invest in African Energy Forum will unite African energy stakeholders with French, European, and global investors to discuss and exploit opportunities within Africa’s entire energy value chain. Huart and Alexander will participate in high-level panel discussions, exclusive networking, and deal signing which will shape the growth of Africa’s energy sector for decades to come.