We are thrilled to share that the Energy Intensive Users Group of Southern Africa (EIUG) and VUKA Group (https://WeAreVUKA.com) are continuing their dynamic partnership to co-host the EIUG Conference and C&I Energy + Storage Summit (https://Energy-StorageSummit.com) for the next three years, building on the success of last year’s inaugural event. This collaboration is a bold step toward shaping a sustainable and resilient energy future for South Africa’s commercial and industrial (C&I) sectors.

Driving Sustainable Energy Solutions

For over 25 years, EIUG has been a steadfast advocate for energy-intensive industries, championing competitive and sustainable energy frameworks. By partnering with VUKA Group for the C&I Energy + Storage Summit, we’re creating a powerful platform to address the challenges and opportunities in South Africa’s rapidly evolving electricity industry. This partnership aligns with the South Africa Climate Act and Just Energy Transition principles, empowering C&I power users to achieve energy independence, security, and sustainability while reducing their carbon footprint.

C&I Energy + Storage Summit 2025, brough to you by VUKA Group, will take place from 4- 5 November 2025 at The Maslow Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa. Register today (http://apo-opa.co/3U37Lqn).

What to Expect at the Summit

The C&I Energy + Storage Summit is your opportunity to engage with the future of energy. This year’s event will:

Explore scalable solutions: Dive into power generation options, credible technologies, and the financial and business cases for independent generation and storage.

Navigate industry changes: Unpack the implications of South Africa’s Electricity Supply Industry (ESI) initiatives, including the anticipated wholesale market establishment.

Foster collaboration: Connect service providers, off-takers, and consumers for mutually beneficial commercial opportunities.

Offer practical insights: Participate in technical masterclasses, project showcases, and networking sessions designed to equip you with the tools to lead in this transformative era.

A Commitment to Change

This partnership is more than a collaboration — it’s a commitment to driving meaningful progress. By bringing together stakeholders from across the energy landscape, including Eskom, bilateral Independent Power Producers (IPPs), and potential players in a future wholesale energy trading market, we aim to influence a resilient, sustainable, and forward-thinking energy ecosystem.

Join Us

We invite all industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to join us at the C&I Energy + Storage Summit and EIUG Conference. Together, we can shape the future of South Africa’s energy landscape and ensure it thrives for both businesses and the planet.

