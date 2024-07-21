President Isaias Afwerki received today morning, at his Office in Adi-Halo, Eritrean National Team Athletes who will compete at the Paris Olympics Games scheduled to start next week.

President Isaias reiterated his firm belief that Eritrea will produce some of the best international athletes in various sports, both in quality and quantity.

In this context, President Isaias underlined the imperative of working at the grassroots level. He emphasized the need to put in place the requisite infrastructure and facilities throughout the country and to bolster efforts to expand the scope of sports, which are currently confined to a few areas, to all fields. Organizing continuous competitions in all regions of the country will be vital for producing athletes with the caliber and potential to compete and succeed in several international sporting events, President Isaias stressed.

The President also expressed his best wishes for success to the athletes competing in the Paris Olympics 2024, emphasizing the moral incentives this would imbue in young and upcoming sportsmen and sportswomen.

Eritrea will field 11 athletes in cycling, swimming, and athletics at the Paris Olympic Games 2024.