"In the past, we used to keep our money in metal boxes. Now, with support from UN Women, the Central Bank of Liberia, and the Orange Foundation, we manage our money through Orange Money. This has made it easier for us to save, access credit, and grow our businesses," shares Musu Nana, a Buy from Women Champion from Gbartala, Bong County.

In 2022, UN Women Liberia, in partnership with the Orange Foundation, launched the ‘Digital Inclusion for Women’s Economic Empowerment (D4WEE)’ project. The initiative partnered with the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) and the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) to empower rural women farmers in Bong and Nimba Counties by linking them to the formal financial system and improving access to disaster risk reduction resources.

Since its launch, significant progress has been made. Through collaboration with CBL, 15 women-led Village Savings and Loan Associations (VSLAs) have been integrated into the formal financial system, benefiting 400 rural women farmers who now have mobile phones and formal bank accounts at the Liberian Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI). Plans are in progress to connect these accounts to their Orange Money mobile wallets, providing these women with the financial services they need to grow their businesses and improve their livelihoods.

The project also introduced a social protection scheme, enabling VSLA members to save, borrow, and invest using digital platforms, which has promoted financial security among rural women. As a result, women now have greater control over their finances and can make informed decisions for their economic well-being.

“We are pleased with this new way of handling our Village Savings and Loan Association group. Going digital with our savings and loans has made things simpler and safer for us. Now, we can keep an eye on our money and loans using our phones. It’s made everything clearer and smoother for us,” says Diana Davis, Community-based Facilitator at Liberia Rural Women Network Empowerment Incorporated.

In early August 2024, UN Women Liberia, in partnership with CBL and Orange Foundation Liberia, conducted a four-day Training of Trainers (TOT) workshop in Monrovia for 22 women-led farming cooperatives and agribusiness owners from Bong, Nimba, and Lofa Counties.

The training aimed to strengthen women's capacities by providing digital literacy skills and access to employment opportunities. Participants were introduced to the Buy from Women platform and Orange Money services, helping them connect with broader markets and access financial resources.

“By enabling these women to become community-based facilitators, we’re enhancing their income-generating activities through both traditional and digital innovations,” explained Ms. Aisha Kolubah, National Program Officer for Women Economic Empowerment at UN Women Liberia.

The workshop covered digital marketing strategies, effective use of social media, and financial management using digital tools. Participants learned how to create engaging content, leverage platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp for business promotion, and streamline financial transactions through mobile banking.

Ms. Alana Pradhan, UN Women Liberia’s Knowledge Management Specialist, served as a facilitator, providing insights on leveraging social media for business growth. “Regular and strategic use of social media not only allows you to engage with a broader audience but also empowers you to position your products and services competitively in the market,” Ms. Pradhan emphasized.

The participants responded enthusiastically to the training, recognizing the potential for expanding their businesses and improving their livelihoods. The Liberia Rural Women Network for Employment expressed their excitement on social media:

“We are excited to learn how digital marketing can transform our businesses. This training has opened new avenues for growth and development. We now see the potential to reach larger markets and strengthen our financial independence through digital tools.”

The success of the TOT workshop and the broader initiative underscores the importance of digital and financial literacy in empowering rural women and fostering economic development. By equipping women with the necessary skills and tools, UN Women Liberia, alongside its partners, is paving the way for sustainable growth and gender equality in the agricultural sector.

Caption: UN Women and partners conducted TOT workshop at the Central Bank in Monrovia for 22 women-led farming agribusiness owners.

“This training has not only taught us how to use digital tools but has also connected us to bigger markets and financial services we never had access to before,” reflects Musu Nana. “We are now more confident and equipped to grow our businesses and support our families.”

As these empowered women return to their communities, they carry with them the knowledge and skills to train others, creating a ripple effect of empowerment and economic advancement across Liberia’s rural regions. The continued collaboration between UN Women, CBL, and Orange Foundation hopes to further expand these opportunities, ensuring that more women can harness the power of digital technology to transform their lives and communities.