In Tarime, a small village in the Mara region in Tanzania, Amina, a survivor of female genital mutilation (FGM) shares her story of hope.

Growing up in a rural community, Amina experienced the weight of cultural traditions, including FGM. In her early teens, she endured the painful practice – a rite of passage long considered essential for women in her community. But for Amina, the traumatic experience ignited the need to challenge and change harmful norms.

“I didn’t understand why it was done to me,” Amina shares, her voice steady despite the pain of her past. “I felt like I had no control over my own body. But I knew I had to fight for the girls coming after me.”

Amina’s story is not one of silence but one of defiance. With the support of her family and local community leaders, she joined forces with others advocating for the end of FGM in Mara, where prevalence remains high at 28 per cent. Amina builds alliances among grassroots activists, government officials, and civil society groups. She also mobilizes coalitions led by survivors, youth, and men, ensuring that the fight against FGM is sustained and amplified.

Today, Amina mentors other survivors, helping them access resources to rebuild their lives.

“When I look at the girls I helped today, I see strength. I see hope. We are fighting for a future where no girl has to suffer like we did,” Amina added.

Progress in ending FGM in Tanzania

In recent years, significant progress has been made in Tanzania’s fight against FGM, particularly in Manyara, Dodoma, and Mara regions. According to a recent government report, the prevalence of FGM has seen a marked decline over the past few years, due to advocacy, education, and multi-stakeholder efforts.

The Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women, and Special Groups, Dr. Dorothy Gwajima, provided an update on the efforts to combat FGM during the commeoration International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM, celebrated every February 6.

Dr. Gwajima shared that between 2015 and 2023, Manyara saw a decrease in FGM prevalence from 58 per cent to 43 per cent, Dodoma dropped from 41 per cent to 18 per cent, and Mara saw a decrease from 32 per cent to 28 per cent. Dr. Gwajima credited these reductions to community engagement, government initiatives, and partnerships with organizations like UNFPA.

“Though we still have work to do, the decline in FGM rates in Manyara, Dodoma, and Mara shows that change is possible,” Dr. Gwajima stated.

“The efforts of individuals like Amina and local organizations are critical to these successes. We are committed to continuing these efforts until FGM is eradicated in all regions.”

However, despite the progress, Manyara and Arusha still have high prevalence rates at 43 per cent, followed by Mara at 28 per cent. These numbers highlight the need for continued investment in the implementation of the National Plan of Action to End Violence Against Women and Children and the National Anti-FGM Strategy. Strengthening legal enforcement, ensuring justice for survivors, and providing necessary care remain essential.

UNFPA’s Role in the Fight Against FGM

UNFPA Tanzania Representative, Mr. Mark Bryan Schreiner, emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts between the government, local communities, and civil society.

“The reduction of FGM cases throughout Tanzania shows the collective work being done to protect girls and empower communities. We must continue strengthening efforts to eliminate FGM and ensure no girl is subjected to this harmful practice.” Mr. Schreiner said.

UNFPA supports community mobilization, survivor assistance, and awareness campaigns challenging harmful cultural norms. By empowering local leaders, women, and youth, UNFPA contributes to gender equality and reproductive health access across Tanzania. Ending FGM demands the involvement of girls, women, survivors, men, youth, traditional and religious leaders, governments, private sector actors, and donors.

Amina’s bright future

Tanzania is making remarkable strides toward the elimination of FGM. While there is still much work to be done, the stories of survivors like

Amina reminds the world that change is not only possible—it’s already happening.

The theme for 2025, "Stepping Up the Pace: Strengthening Alliances and Building Movements to End FGM," underscores the urgency of accelerating action, increasing investment, fostering partnerships, and centering survivor voices. UNFPA Tanzania remains committed to supporting survivors and communities in creating a world where all girls grow up free from violence, fear, and harm.